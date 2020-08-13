GREENSBORO — James “Jim” K. Phillips, chief of police for Guilford Technical Community College since 2015, died Saturday from natural causes, according to the college.
The 59-year-old Phillips devoted his career to law enforcement, serving as a police officer at UNC-Chapel Hill and retiring as a lieutenant from the Carrboro Police Department after more than 20 years.
Before becoming GTCC's police chief, Phillips served in the same capacity at Methodist University in Fayetteville.
Phillips, born in Panama, Fla., was described as a “lifelong learner” in his obituary. He received a bachelor's degree in psychology in 1982 from the University of Florida and attended law enforcement academy in 1984 in Chapel Hill. More recently, Phillips received his MBA from UNCG in 2008 and a master's degree in criminal justice from the University of Louisville in 2016.
During his over five years as GTCC’s police chief, Phillips “demonstrated the utmost care” to “students, faculty, staff and the officers under his command,” according to a statement released by GTCC.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chief James Phillips,” GTCC said in the statement. “… His kindness, calming demeanor and constant professionalism will be greatly missed on campus. We consider ourselves among the lucky ones to have known him.”
GTCC said the college’s thoughts and prayers are with Phillips' wife, stepdaughter and grandchildren.
“We share in your loss and will remember the impact Chief Phillips made at Guilford Technical Community College.”
