Guilford commissioners approve $1.8 million incentive deal for children's apparel maker

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners on Friday unanimously approved incentives for a New York children’s apparel company that wants to build a $57 million warehouse in the city.

Lollytogs LTD, which does business as LT Apparel, said it is considering several locations for a new warehouse and needs economic incentives before choosing a city.

To that end, the commissioners approved the company’s request of $1.8 million at a special Friday afternoon meeting.

The City Council approved a similar request for $1.6 million on Tuesday.

The 60-year-old Lollytogs makes it own line of children’s fashions and school uniforms as well as clothes under the Adidas, Carhartt and French Toast brands.

The company has said it will create 116 jobs at its warehouse — which would be built on North Summit Avenue if Greensboro is chosen — before the end of 2026. Also, the incentives would reimburse 80% of the property tax increase for six years after the company has made the investment and created the jobs.

The incentive agreement will require the company to pay 116 warehouse workers at least $15 an hour for an average annual salary of $46,021.

The incentive would be paid in six consecutive installments after the investment is made and the new jobs are created.

Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.

