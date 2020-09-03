GREENSBORO — Guilford County Schools will receive $5 million in bond money to fix heating, air conditioning and other structural problems at a number of schools, county commissioners decided Thursday.
About $2.2 million of the money will be spent on “access control” projects that give schools a better handle on who can get inside.
The money comes from county government’s power to issue new bonds worth up to two-thirds of the amount retired in a previous fiscal year.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners initially had set aside $10 million in such bond money for the schools — but only for security improvements.
The board's unanimous vote Thursday instead allows school officials to use half that money for more basic structural needs and repairs, while reserving the remaining $5 million for future purchases of unspecified “public safety communication” equipment.
The plan also includes $1 million to protect the health of students and school personnel by replacing damaged or inefficient windows in more than 100 buildings throughout the system.
“The purpose of the window-repair projects is to increase the flow of fresh air into school buildings, based upon the Centers for Disease Control (and Prevention) guidance for operating schools during the COVID-19 pandemic,” County Manager Marty Lawing said in a report to the commissioners.
In June, commissioners had voted to let the school system refocus half of the $10 million initially proposed for school security on such “capital project” maintenance and repairs.
But before actually appropriating that money, they required school leaders to submit “an itemized list of priority projects and a budget detailing the use of these funds.”
Thursday’s vote approved the itemized list school officials submitted in response.
The costliest project on the list involves $600,000 in air-conditioning improvements at Northwest Middle School that includes work on the cooling tower and related pumps.
Near the end of Thursday's meeting, Commissioner Carolyn Coleman asked the county's health director, Dr. Iulia Vann, whether she was readying for the development of a COVID-19 vaccine and creating a plan that would get it to residents.
Vann said that her staff is looking ahead to that day and keeps in touch with the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
In other action Thursday, the commissioners approved “intergovernmental agreements” with High Point and five towns concerning their allotments of COVID-19 money from the county.
The agreements covered about $1.4 million in federal CARES Act money that county officials are distributing based on each community’s population.
The agreements require officials in High Point, Gibsonville, Oak Ridge, Pleasant Garden, Sedalia and Summerfield to spend the money only on “eligible" COVID-19-related purposes.
Thursday’s vote approved grants ranging from $5,130 for Sedalia to $1.1 million for High Point.
The money is intended to help cover each local government’s increased costs stemming from the pandemic. It's part of $93.7 million that Guilford County received in federal CARES Act grant money.
