Guilford commissioners trying to finalize county budget as clock ticks

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Commissioners is working out the finer points of its 2022 budget and the numbers are in flux.
A passionate group of speakers last week demanded that the county spend more money to boost pay for school employees which would put a strain on the tightly-balanced budget.
Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston, who promised at the meeting that they would ultimately be happy with what the commissioners offer, said this week that discussions are still ongoing to add up to $30 million to school funding.
The proposed budget offers a roughly $13 million boost for schools over the current budget.
On Wednesday, commissioners met for a work session to discuss other elements of the $671.4 million budget.
Anthony Clarke, president of GTCC, offered a “counter proposal” to the amount budgeted for the community college from County Manager Michael Halford. Halford has proposed a county contribution to the college of $18 million while Clarke had requested $19.4 million for the coming year.
He said that at least $815,000 of that request is for pay raises, retirement fund contributions and insurance cost increases.
Commissioners asked a variety of questions but gave little indication of whether they are inclined to restore the funding.
Commissioners also discussed adjustments to the proposed allocations for economic development groups around the county. Such discussions included bringing the $20,000 allocation for the Forward High Point Foundation up to equal the $40,000 allocated for Downtown Greensboro Inc. in the coming budget.
The new budget is a nearly 6% increase over the current year's budget, but does not call for an increase in the current tax rate of 73.05 cents per $100 of property valuation.
Halford told the commissioners Wednesday that the county expects to see its revenues from property and sales tax to be $27 million higher this year than expected at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The school system would receive $226.1 million for operating and capital maintenance needs. And while the county Board of Education decides how to spend the money, Halford has said the county will suggest the district spend $7.5 million of the increase for general operating expenses and salary increases and $5 million to increase teacher supplements.
The $671.4 million budget is funded through $401.6 million in property taxes, $100 million in sales taxes, $74 million in federal and state revenue and the rest from other funds.
At $324 million, education is the largest single budget item for the county, followed by $135 million for human services and $126 million for public safety.