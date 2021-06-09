Guilford commissioners trying to finalize county budget as clock ticks

Commissioners also discussed adjustments to the proposed allocations for economic development groups around the county. Such discussions included bringing the $20,000 allocation for the Forward High Point Foundation up to equal the $40,000 allocated for Downtown Greensboro Inc. in the coming budget.

The new budget is a nearly 6% increase over the current year's budget, but does not call for an increase in the current tax rate of 73.05 cents per $100 of property valuation.

Halford told the commissioners Wednesday that the county expects to see its revenues from property and sales tax to be $27 million higher this year than expected at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The school system would receive $226.1 million for operating and capital maintenance needs. And while the county Board of Education decides how to spend the money, Halford has said the county will suggest the district spend $7.5 million of the increase for general operating expenses and salary increases and $5 million to increase teacher supplements.

The $671.4 million budget is funded through $401.6 million in property taxes, $100 million in sales taxes, $74 million in federal and state revenue and the rest from other funds.