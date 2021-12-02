Guilford commissioners will hold $1.7B school bond referendum in March

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Before the vote, Ebony Burnette addressed commissioners, saying she grew up poor and school was a place of respite. But she thinks the district's deteriorating schools are forcing students to further endure bad conditions.

“Many of our students are still living in unsafe homes, which we have to fix, and then they have to go to uncomfortable and unsafe schools,” Burnette said.

Perdue said it will strain the county to issue $1.7 billion in debt.

Democratic Commissioner Carly Cooke, however, criticized what she called a “fragmented” approach, saying, “that has been our strategy for many years and it’s clearly not getting us where we need to be.”

Chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston echoed several of his fellow commissioners in supporting the bonds and urged citizens to visit schools and make up their minds about whether the money is needed.

“We have the money to do what we want to do when we want to do it. We spent $85 million on a jail,” Alston said. “But we’re fighting not to spend money on our schools? Come on, now.”

The bonds won’t likely be all issued at once, commissioners said, but the need will exist for years to come.