Guilford County coalition focuses on institutional racism in its fight to lower infant deaths

GREENSBORO — A coalition of groups that is working to lower infant deaths has a new name and a new target.
While the number of babies dying before their first birthday has decreased across the nation, Guilford County still ranks higher than the state and national average in infant deaths, especially for Black babies.
In 2019, 37 Black babies did not live to see their first birthday as compared with 14 white babies, according to a collaborative group formerly known as the Guilford County Coalition on Infant Mortality. The group, now called Every Baby Guilford, has spent the past year focusing on what else can be done to eliminate the glaring racial disparities and to overall lower the number of babies born prematurely — a factor in infant mortality.
Calling their goals bold, Every Baby Guilford wants to reduce the racial gap by 50 percent in five years and altogether in a decade. They hope to do so by focusing on institutional racism that looks at, among other things, the perception that concerns of Black women are sometimes dismissed by their physicians.
“It’s not simple and it’s not easy, but it’s important,” Consuela Greene of the Root Cause Institute said during the virtual gathering Monday that included more than 100 voices, including those from local government, health care, child care and the community.
Every Baby Guilford is a program of the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services.
Through research and community conversations, Greene and the others found that prior initiatives to address these high infant mortality rates did not explicitly address racial inequities. They say factors that create these inequities, including systemic racism and implicit bias, impact equitable access to high-quality care and better health outcomes.
“I think the community has been definitely waiting for it for some time,” said Jean Workman, Every Baby Guilford’s executive director.
They say those changes can take place when a community works together. And they are advocating for a community-centered response that includes local government officials, health care workers and faith-based groups including churches, mosques and synagogues. The group has a website to encourage others in the community to take part. The group also is looking for donors to help with work that they say could be a role model for other communities.
“In Guilford County, we can be the example,” Workman said.
Among those taking part were Walidah Karim-Rhoades of the Center for Women’s Healthcare & Maternal Fetal Care and Every Baby board chair, Sandra Boren of the Cone Health Foundation and Dr. Vanessa Haygood, a retired OBGYN.
The group, which is celebrating three decades at work, says it has new ideas but is looking to the community to help shape them. It will begin putting together action teams.
“A single agency cannot do this alone,” said Boren of the Cone Health Foundation. “The problems are complex, there’s no single solution, it’s greater than health care access. So if we want our community to be a healthier place where more children live to see their first birthday, it really requires each of us own a piece of the work.”
The coalition has already found some success working one-on-one with moms in its signature Adopt-A-Mom program, which focuses on prenatal care — a direct indicator of a healthy pregnancy.
The program has helped 6,800 moms-to-be who do not qualify for Medicaid, are uninsured or cannot pay out of pocket, with accessing prenatal care through local practices. Many of the mothers are undocumented immigrants.
The group has worked on a range of other issues tied to infant mortality, from poverty and a lack of paid family leave, to racism. In this new focused effort, the group says racism has to be understood in order to overcome the numbers.
According to health officials, women who do not receive prenatal care are nearly three times more likely than women who get such care to have a low-birth-weight baby, the leading contributor to infant mortality. Lower weight babies often have organs that are not fully developed.
And troubling to local health officials are the statistics for Black infants. Babies born to college-educated African American women, for example, are less likely to reach their first birthday than the babies of white women with only some high school education. It’s a long-standing health concern across the country.
The group is planning more opportunities to hear more voices, including a town hall meeting and collecting the experiences of mothers who have given birth here. The overall health of a community is dependent on how everyone in it fares, they said.
“It is not a Black problem,” Greene said. “It is not a white problem. It’s everyone’s problem.”
