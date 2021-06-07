Guilford County coalition focuses on institutional racism in its fight to lower infant deaths

The group, which is celebrating three decades at work, says it has new ideas but is looking to the community to help shape them. It will begin putting together action teams.

“A single agency cannot do this alone,” said Boren of the Cone Health Foundation. “The problems are complex, there’s no single solution, it’s greater than health care access. So if we want our community to be a healthier place where more children live to see their first birthday, it really requires each of us own a piece of the work.”

The coalition has already found some success working one-on-one with moms in its signature Adopt-A-Mom program, which focuses on prenatal care — a direct indicator of a healthy pregnancy.

The program has helped 6,800 moms-to-be who do not qualify for Medicaid, are uninsured or cannot pay out of pocket, with accessing prenatal care through local practices. Many of the mothers are undocumented immigrants.

The group has worked on a range of other issues tied to infant mortality, from poverty and a lack of paid family leave, to racism. In this new focused effort, the group says racism has to be understood in order to overcome the numbers.