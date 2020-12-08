Guilford County Commissioner Alan Branson to appeal election challenge to state after county elections board rejects it

GREENSBORO — Republican County Commissioner Alan Branson will have to appeal his challenge to the Nov. 3 election after the Guilford County Board of Elections rejected his petition along party lines on Tuesday.
Branson, the District 4 commissioner who is lagging in the vote totals by 72 votes to Democratic challenger Mary Beth Murphy, has based his appeal on 464 absentee ballots from across the county. Branson is challenging the legitimacy of witness signatures on the ballots.
The Board of Elections voted 3-2 to reject Branson's challenge with Republicans Eugene Lester and Kathryn Lindley voting to hear the challenge.
Chairman Jim Kimel, a Democrat, made the motion to deny a hearing on Branson's challenge, which was filed last week after a recount showed him trailing to Murphy.
Branson said he was not surprised by the outcome and he plans to take his challenge to the N.C. Board of Elections.
"It is exactly what I expected," Branson said in a text message. "Fair and due process is not what we have going on. It's all about politics. Absentee mail-in ballots are a complete mess."
Meanwhile, Murphy stands on the sidelines awaiting the outcome of Branson's challenges.
The Guilford County Board of Commissioners added two new Democratic members on Monday, James Upchurch and Carly Cooke, who were elected when Republican Commissioners Jeff Phillips and Hank Henning chose not to run for reelection.
But Branson remained seated at the dais Monday after the swearing in.
Even if he wins his seat, the board of commissioners will shift from a 5-4 Republican majority to a 6-3 Democratic majority for the first time in eight years.
The board voted unanimously Monday to elect Democratic Commissioner Melvin "Skip" Alston as its new chairman with Branson abstaining from voting.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
