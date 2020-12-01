Guilford County election recount confirms wins for commissioner and school board candidates

Murphy said Charlie Collicutt, the county elections director, said previously that the non-prevailing candidate, in this case Branson, could request a hand recount for a sampling of precincts after the machine recount. But she said Collicutt told her a second recount would be uncommon, and she also said she's unsure what the deadline for that would be. Murphy is otherwise set to be sworn in on Monday.

Branson did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment Tuesday night.

Murphy said her top priority on the board of commissioners would be building a collaborative approach to tackling COVID-19 with the local municipal governments and private sector businesses, such as Cone Health. From her outsider's perspective, she said, conversation with those partners has seemed limited.

The goal, she said, should be, "keeping people safe and alive and well."

"I think that happens when we all work together with the understanding that this virus is serious and that we have an obligation to do what we can to keep people safe," she said.