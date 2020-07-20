covid 19 generic money
The grant program to aid small businesses struggling because of the coronavirus pandemic will be expanded and relaunched on Aug. 3, Guilford County Government has announced.

Under the original program, which launched June 1, more than 1,100 small businesses in Guilford County received grants up to $10,000, totaling over $6.8 million, the release said.

Guilford County was one of three North Carolina counties to receive direct funds from the federal government through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act in the amount of $93.7 million. Guilford County officials authorized the use of the CARES funds to help small business owners.

Effective Tuesday, July 21, the Small Business Grant Hotline and website will be temporarily suspended while the county re-tools the application for next phase of grants.

The county urges local business to continue to monitor the County’s Website at www.guilfordcountync.gov for details on the expansion, the news release said. The county will continue processing already submitted applications, it said.

