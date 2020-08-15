GREENSBORO — Guilford County residents won't learn until Aug. 31 where and when they can cast early, in-person ballots in this year's general election.
That's when the state Board of Elections is scheduled to review competing plans for Guilford and other counties where local election officials could not agree on a single plan with support from both Democratic and Republican board members.
In the parlance of election oversight, such counties are said to have "non-unanimous" plans that must be resolved by the Raleigh-based supervisory board.
"There are about 20 counties with non-unanimous plans," state board spokesman Pat Gannon said via email. "Plans are expected to be adopted for all of those counties on Aug. 31."
Guilford County has two plans for the state board to consider, including a 25-site official proposal that the county's five-member board approved last month on a 3-2 vote split along party lines.
Like the state board, the local panel includes three Democrats and two Republicans.
Early voting has been gaining in popularity in recent years, but could be pushed to new heights by the COVID-19 pandemic. That's because voters could see it as a way to avoid any perceived, added risk of exposure linked to the possibility of waiting in line Election Day at their regular polling places.
After the Guilford County board approved the official plan that spans 17 days, Republican members Kathryn Lindley and Eugene Lester submitted a counter-proposal that includes fewer sites and fewer days of early voting. Their proposal also will go before state officials for consideration at the Aug. 31 meeting.
Both local plans envision early voting for Guilford County residents beginning at 8 a.m. Oct. 15 and extending through 3 p.m. Oct. 31, three days before the Nov. 3 general election when all polling sites would be open.
The alternative GOP plan would provide a total 15 days of early voting in Guilford County, two fewer than the majority proposal. Lester and Lindley's plan rejects the majority concept of early voting on both Sundays during the proposed balloting period — Oct. 18 and 25.
Their minority plan would offer an additional hour of early voting on the two, previous Saturday evenings, closing early voting sites on those days at 6 p.m. instead of the majority plan's proposed 5 p.m. closures.
Members of the state board have authority to choose either plan in full, develop a hybrid version or create their own plan.
They can "pick one or do it themselves," said Charlie Collicutt, director of the Guilford County Board of Elections.
In a recent email, Collicutt said that regardless of which plan is chosen he and other local officials will go to great lengths to minimize early voters' potential exposure to COVID-19.
"We are working on obtaining PPE and social distancing within the voting sites, but more details will be forthcoming," he said, using the acronym for "personal protective equipment."
Horace "Jim" Kimel, chairman of the county elections board, extolled the majority plan after the local panel adopted it July 7, noting that it nearly doubled the amount of time for early voting when compared with what had been offered during the last presidential election in 2016.
"You have to give people as much of an opportunity as you possibly can to vote," he said at the time.
Lester and Lindley did not respond to an email from the News & Record asking about their proposal.
But in a statement accompanying their alternate proposal, they said the 19 sites they selected "are located primarily on the outskirts of the two major cities to allow all voters in Guilford access to early voting opportunities."
The threat of COVID-19 exposure also influenced their thinking, they indicated.
"This year we have taken into consideration social distancing, site capacity and the ability to adequately clean sites," they said.
In Greensboro, their proposal differs from the majority plan in its approach to the city's two universities. The majority plan includes early voting sites at N.C. A&T's Dudley Building and the Kaplan Center for Wellness at UNCG.
Those are the only two sites in Greensboro that the majority plan includes but the minority alternative rejects. Elsewhere in Guilford, the GOP plan omits four other sites from the adopted plan.
In High Point, the majority plan lists six early voting sites, one more than the minority plan. The adopted Democratic plan would allow early voting at the High Point Parks and Recreation headquarters on Northpoint Avenue, a site not included in the GOP proposal.
The minority plan lists Truist Point ballpark on North Elm Street as one of its five early voting sites in High Point, while the majority plan says early voting either would take place there or at Roy B. Culler Senior Center on North Hamilton Street.
"Staff will report on that option later," Collicutt said of the choice between the ballpark and the senior center.
The majority plan also names sites in Browns Summit, Gibsonville and Jamestown that the alternate proposal excludes.
