The State Board of Elections likely will make the final decision in late August.

The local elections board takes the first step in approving a plan for more than 4,500 hours of early voting.

Guilford officials anticipate up to 125,000 mail-in ballots this fall by pandemic-wary voters.

Saturday's COVID-19 update

Number of N.C. cases: Another 1,536 cases were reported, bringing the cumulative total to 143,706, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services. There were 19,320 tests completed on Friday, the latest data available, with 7% positive.

In Guilford County: State data shows 43 new cases and no new deaths. That brings the county's total to 5,911 residents who have become infected and 158 who have died.

N.C. deaths: The death toll rose by 30 to 2,343.

N.C. hospitalizations: With 91% of hospitals reporting, 1,032 people were hospitalized on Friday — the latest data available from the state — because of the coronavirus. That's 17 fewer than Thursday.