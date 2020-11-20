Guilford County man wins $100,000 Powerball prize

RALEIGH — Nduka Egeonu of Browns Summit won a $100,000 Powerball prize Wednesday night, according to a news release Friday from the N.C. Education Lottery.

Egeonu purchased his Quick Pick ticket from the Murphy USA on Sixth Street in Greensboro. His winning ticket matched numbers of four of the white balls and the Powerball to beat odds of 1 in 913,000, the release said.

Egeonu’s $3 Power Play ticket had its $50,000 prize doubled when the 2x multiplier was drawn and is worth $100,000.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $70,751, the release said.

No one won Wednesday’s jackpot. The jackpot climbs to $192 million as an annuity prize or $149 million cash for Saturday’s drawing.