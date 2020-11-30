Guilford County nonprofits look to Giving Tuesday for donations, volunteers

GREENSBORO — With more than 700 nonprofit organizations in Guilford County, people have an opportunity to help their community in a big way on "Giving Tuesday."
Steve Hayes, director of the Guilford Nonprofit Consortium, said Giving Tuesday — the first Tuesday after Thanksgiving — is crucial because it encourages people to donate online to nonprofits who rely heavily on individual contributions.
"I think this year is more important than ever," Hayes said during a telephone interview Monday. "Small individual gifts count up in a major way."
In 2012, the 92nd Street Y in New York and the United Nations Foundation introduced Giving Tuesday to inspire generosity and giving back. This particular day also provides an opportunity for nonprofits to raise awareness about what they do and who they serve, Hayes said.
Hayes said Nonprofits in Guilford County and across North Carolina have faced three major concerns during this year's coronavirus pandemic: funding, changes in programming and a need for volunteers.
For those who want to give of their time, Hayes said the Volunteer Center of the Triad is a great resource. The center's executive director, Carley Swaim Walker, said they consider volunteers' time very valuable.
"There is such a great need right now," she said by telephone. "There are endless ways to give back, either in person or through virtual volunteering. Whether it's tutoring online, or calling a senior citizen to brighten their day."
The center's website, volunteercentertriad.org, has a section for volunteers who want to help with COVID-19 relief and those roles are mostly in person. However, there are many virtual opportunities that people can find in the section labeled "Volunteer Match," which helps match a volunteer's interests with local needs.
"We have seen families choose to volunteer together," Walker said. "People are getting so creative. It's heartwarming. We have watched a love story unfold for this community."
Kristine Davidson, who works in University Advancement at UNCG, said Giving Tuesday also provides an opportunity for colleges and universities to engage with the community and their alumni.
For instance, she said people have come together to stock a food pantry for any UNCG students needing help with meals. Others have contributed to an emergency fund to help students who may need urgent financial assistance for a variety of reasons that could otherwise delay their education.
Those two programs are among those which donors can opt to direct their Giving Tuesday dollars to online at alumni.uncg.edu.
"Giving Tuesday is about collectively coming together to make an impact," Davidson said. "It's not necessarily about the amount of a donation."
