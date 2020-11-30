Guilford County nonprofits look to Giving Tuesday for donations, volunteers

For those who want to give of their time, Hayes said the Volunteer Center of the Triad is a great resource. The center's executive director, Carley Swaim Walker, said they consider volunteers' time very valuable.

"There is such a great need right now," she said by telephone. "There are endless ways to give back, either in person or through virtual volunteering. Whether it's tutoring online, or calling a senior citizen to brighten their day."

The center's website, volunteercentertriad.org, has a section for volunteers who want to help with COVID-19 relief and those roles are mostly in person. However, there are many virtual opportunities that people can find in the section labeled "Volunteer Match," which helps match a volunteer's interests with local needs.

"We have seen families choose to volunteer together," Walker said. "People are getting so creative. It's heartwarming. We have watched a love story unfold for this community."

Kristine Davidson, who works in University Advancement at UNCG, said Giving Tuesday also provides an opportunity for colleges and universities to engage with the community and their alumni.