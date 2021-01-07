Guilford County will soon begin distributing food under COVID-19 relief program

GREENSBORO — Guilford County will soon begin distributing food to 5,000 families per week under an expanded assistance program the Board of Commissioners unveiled on Thursday night.
The $300,000 program will distribute 500 boxes of food, which are expected to last two weeks for one family. The Saturday distributions will begin Feb. 1 and last for 10 weeks at churches and nonprofits throughout the county.
The initiative is one of several COVID-19 relief programs approved in a $21 million package by the board in December.
Also Thursday, the commissioners received a report on a housing relief program that is still being worked out by county staff members. As part of the package, commissioners approved $5 million for rental and housing assistance.
The county has learned that some federal relief money could soon become available as well. So staffers are now working on how to distribute the money and what their options are if more should become available.
Time, though, is an issue. A federal eviction moratorium ends on Jan. 31, so the county hopes it will know more about its program before then so it can prevent some families from becoming homeless.
Thursday was also a night of firsts for two key county officials.
Commissioner Mary Beth Murphy attended her first meeting after defeating two-term Commissioner Alan Branson. Murphy, a Democrat, was sworn in last month after Branson ended challenges to the close election, which saw him lose his District 4 seat by 72 votes.
It was also the first meeting for new County Manager Michael Halford, who began work Monday. Halford succeeds Marty Lawing, who resigned following an election that saw Democrats owning seven seats on the nine-member board.
Halford is Guilford County's former budget director and has only been gone from the area for a year after taking a job in Gaston County.
In other business, the commissioners also approved an agreement with the city of Greensboro in sharing the responsibility of enforcing a statewide mandate designed to protect the public from exposure to COVID-19.
The county passed a sweeping health regulation in December that covers all businesses after Greensboro enacted a similar order. The county will provide personnel to give warnings and assess fines if needed to enforce statewide rules on mask wearing, social distancing and occupancy limits at businesses, restaurants and retail establishments.
Under the agreement, Greensboro will provide enforcement personnel if needed by the county.
Melvin "Skip" Alston, who chairs the Board of Commissioners, spoke briefly about several education initiatives he wants to enact in the coming weeks.
He also said he hopes the commissioners and Guilford County Board of Education will soon form a subcommittee to outline future budget needs for local schools "so they can know what we can provide and what we can’t provide."
