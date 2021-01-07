Guilford County will soon begin distributing food under COVID-19 relief program

GREENSBORO — Guilford County will soon begin distributing food to 5,000 families per week under an expanded assistance program the Board of Commissioners unveiled on Thursday night.

The $300,000 program will distribute 500 boxes of food, which are expected to last two weeks for one family. The Saturday distributions will begin Feb. 1 and last for 10 weeks at churches and nonprofits throughout the county.

The initiative is one of several COVID-19 relief programs approved in a $21 million package by the board in December.

Also Thursday, the commissioners received a report on a housing relief program that is still being worked out by county staff members. As part of the package, commissioners approved $5 million for rental and housing assistance.

The county has learned that some federal relief money could soon become available as well. So staffers are now working on how to distribute the money and what their options are if more should become available.

Time, though, is an issue. A federal eviction moratorium ends on Jan. 31, so the county hopes it will know more about its program before then so it can prevent some families from becoming homeless.

Thursday was also a night of firsts for two key county officials.

