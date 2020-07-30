GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro will fully reopen Monday after having to suspend several services due to some staff testing positive for COVID-19.
On July 21, the courthouse announced it would be shutting down most services for two days after at least one employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Three days later, officials extended the suspension of many services through Friday after reaching five positive cases, qualifying it as a "cluster" under the state's health reporting guidelines, according to a news release from court officials.
At the time of the announcement, court officials said the period of potential exposure is from July 2-17. The last date a person who tested positive was in the courthouse was July 17.
Amanda Leazer, trial court administrator and the courthouse COVID-19 coordinator, said today that all suspended services will resume and the courthouse will be fully open on Monday.
She was unable to share how many employees total tested positive for COVID-19.
