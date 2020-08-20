COVID-19 Coronavirus
GREENSBORO — COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities account for a majority of Guilford County deaths caused by COVID-19, county leaders learned Thursday.

Guilford County's public health director, Dr. Iulia Vann, told the Board of Commissioners that residents of congregate-care facilities accounted for 91 of the county's 154 deaths caused by the coronavirus.

"We are very much affected by those outbreaks that have taken place in long-term care facilities," said Vann, noting that they added up to 60% of the county's coronavirus death toll since mid-March.

Vann said that 12 facilities currently have COVID-19 outbreaks and have accounted for 375 cases and 51 deaths to date.

Another 13 facilities have recovered from outbreaks that accounted for 257 cases and 40 deaths, she said.

