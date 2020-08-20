GREENSBORO — COVID-19 outbreaks at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities account for a majority of Guilford County deaths caused by COVID-19, county leaders learned Thursday.
Guilford County's public health director, Dr. Iulia Vann, told the Board of Commissioners that residents of congregate-care facilities accounted for 91 of the county's 154 deaths caused by the coronavirus.
"We are very much affected by those outbreaks that have taken place in long-term care facilities," said Vann, noting that they added up to 60% of the county's coronavirus death toll since mid-March.
Vann said that 12 facilities currently have COVID-19 outbreaks and have accounted for 375 cases and 51 deaths to date.
Another 13 facilities have recovered from outbreaks that accounted for 257 cases and 40 deaths, she said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.