GREENSBORO — Several employees with Guilford Metro 911 have tested positive for COVID-19, city officials said this week.

The city said in a news release Monday evening that a single worker tested positive on Friday. Testing of 26 other staff members found six confirmed cases.

Melanie Neal, director of Guilford Metro 911, said in the release that residents will not see any interruption in service when calling 911.

“Behind the scenes, we are ramping up our preventive measures in our work space and working closely with Guilford County for contact tracing and providing guidance for isolation or quarantine as appropriate,” Neal said.

