Guilford private school disputes state's report of COVID-19 cluster at school

GREENSBORO — Another private school in Guilford County has experienced a cluster of COVID-19 cases, according to a report released Friday by state health officials.

Six staff members and two students have tested positive at Greater Vision Academy in Gibsonville, which serves students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade, according to the report.

The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services report does not show when the cases at the school were first documented at the local level or if there are any active cases on campus. In a child care or school setting, a COVID-19 cluster is defined by the state as a minimum of five positive cases within a 14-day period and a likely link between cases.

Shanna Summers, the principal of Greater Vision Academy, doesn't agree with the state's designation of the cases as a cluster. When a staff member believed she may have contracted COVID-19 from outside the school — and tested positive — Summers said Greater Vision closed and moved to online learning for three weeks.

Summers said in an email Friday that the cases weren't contracted from within the school.

"A few students and staff got it over Thanksgiving," she said.