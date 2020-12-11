 Skip to main content
Guilford private school had cluster of COVID-19 cases, state report says
Guilford private school had cluster of COVID-19 cases, state report says

GREENSBORO — Another private school in Guilford County has experienced a cluster of COVID-19 cases, according to a report released Friday by state health officials.

Six staff members and two students have tested positive at Greater Vision Academy in Gibsonville, which serves students in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.

The report from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services does not show when the cases at the school were first reported at the local level or if there are currently any active cases on campus.

No one was immediately available at the school late Friday afternoon for comment.

