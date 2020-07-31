GREENSBORO — A larger pool of small businesses soon will be able to seek grants of up to $10,000 from Guilford County’s CARES Act program.
County officials announced Friday that starting next week, Guilford-based companies with up to 49 full-time positions and gross sales of $3 million are eligible to be compensated for revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.
When the program debuted in June, the original limits were 25 employees and $2 million in sales.
Since then, the county has distributed more than $7.1 million through the grant program to about 1,100 companies.
“Getting $7 million in relief aid directly into the hands of our businesses is no small feat,” said Jeff Phillips, who chairs the Guilford County Board of Commissioners.
The county recently suspended the program to retool it and cast a wider net.
The new-and-improved version will begin accepting applications on Monday at 9 a.m.
The funding comes from $93.7 million in pandemic-relief aid that Guilford County received through the federal CARES Act — $20 million of which was earmarked by county officials to help small businesses.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.