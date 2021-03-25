Guilford school board members learn some uncomfortable realities about sexual assault

GREENSBORO — There's a litany of excuses that adults make for other adults who engage in sexual acts with teenagers.

Those include labeling the teens — the victims — as experienced, mature or even lucky. Or just blaming them.

The Guilford County Board of Education learned about that — and more — Thursday night during a presentation from the North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault. Founded in 1986, the organization is a statewide alliance whose goal is to end sexual violence through legislation and education — like the kind that was given to school board members during their work session.

Chris Croft, the coalition's prevention education program manager, said in school settings, adults have the responsibility to set and maintain healthy boundaries.

For about an hour, he covered areas such as sexual assault and child trafficking — and for good reason.

Superintendent Sharon Contreras said the school district is requiring employees to attend six 90-minute sessions on these topics and others.

According to coalition trainers, Guilford is the first district to do so.

