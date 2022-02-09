Guilford school board vote keeps student athlete testing in place

“That’s the point of the testing.”

Contreras said about 800 students have been tested under the requirement. The district has about 4,000 high school and middle school athletes, Contreras said, but athletes didn’t have to participate in the testing if they had been vaccinated or had proof from the health department of having recently been infected with COVID-19.

Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor, a Democrat, closed out the discussion by suggesting that staff would look into how to better protect student privacy given what she said were relevant concerns raised during the meeting.

Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, Contreras said that the district hopes to get the local bonuses approved by the school board in December into checks this month.

The topic came up during the public comments section of the meeting when Steve Pruitt, a member of the district’s facilities/maintenance staff, took the podium to share that he and his colleagues had not received bonus checks yet.