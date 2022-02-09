Guilford school board vote keeps student athlete testing in place

GREENSBORO — Unvaccinated student-athletes must continue twice-weekly COVID-19 testing after the Guilford County Board of Education on Tuesday voted down a motion to limit the requirement to only those who showed symptoms.
The district started administering the mandatory requirement for student-athletes late last month after difficulty making sure there was a provider that could perform testing for all students who need it. It came about half a year after the school board passed a policy which required COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated students wanting to participate in athletics and other high-risk extracurricular activities.
Leigh Hebbard, the district’s athletic director, said Chapel Hill-Carrboro Schools is the only other school district in North Carolina that is mandating this type of testing for student-athletes.
The board’s three Republican members all voted to limit the testing, while all six Democratic members voted against changing the current policy.
Board member Linda Welborn, who requested the discussion about testing, voiced a wide variety of complaints and concerns. Welborn said she’d heard parents report that students had been called over the school’s public address system to be tested. She suggested that could lead to stigma for unvaccinated students or pressure for them to get vaccinated.
She also said she was concerned that unvaccinated athletes would miss too much school because of being tested twice a week during class hours.
Board member Pat Tillman introduced a motion to limit the testing requirement to only those student-athletes that show symptoms of COVID-19.
However, board member Deborah Napper was skeptical of that idea, pointing out that students could be contagious without showing symptoms. She floated the idea to expand testing to all athletes, regardless of vaccination status, but did not make a motion for that change.
Superintendent Sharon Contreras said that since the district started collecting data in January 2021, 44% of the clusters of COVID-19 cases found in schools occurred among athletic teams, although student-athletes make up 13% of the school population.
And, she said, within the first two weeks of testing unvaccinated student athletes, 10% had tested positive for COVID-19.
“That’s a pretty high number,” she said. “Those cases could very well have become clusters. The goal here is to prevent the spread of the virus so that we can keep schools open. We want them to be able to participate in sports, we want our sports programs to continue and we want schools to remain open.
“That’s the point of the testing.”
Contreras said about 800 students have been tested under the requirement. The district has about 4,000 high school and middle school athletes, Contreras said, but athletes didn’t have to participate in the testing if they had been vaccinated or had proof from the health department of having recently been infected with COVID-19.
Vice Chairwoman Winston McGregor, a Democrat, closed out the discussion by suggesting that staff would look into how to better protect student privacy given what she said were relevant concerns raised during the meeting.
Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, Contreras said that the district hopes to get the local bonuses approved by the school board in December into checks this month.
The topic came up during the public comments section of the meeting when Steve Pruitt, a member of the district’s facilities/maintenance staff, took the podium to share that he and his colleagues had not received bonus checks yet.
Contreras said that because the bonuses are coming out of the district’s federal COVID-19 relief funds, the district had to seek permission from the state before they could distribute the money. She said that the district sought that permission immediately after the school board passed the bonuses and had received state approval earlier this week.