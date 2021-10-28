Guilford school board votes to have districts mirror those of commissioners

GREENSBORO — The Guilford County Board of Education voted unanimously on Wednesday to align its electoral districts with those of the county commissioners — which is the case now.

“I think voters really appreciate having that consistency,” board member Pat Tillman said.

The new voting districts are needed because of figures released in September from the U.S. Census Bureau that show the area’s population is too large in some districts and too small in others.

At the state level, North Carolina is redrawing House and Senate boundaries and those for Congress based on the census figures.

On Wednesday night, the school board made their decision despite it still being unclear what the districts will look like for candidates running for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners. The nine-member board is considering a handful of possibilities that they’ll address next week.

The eight commissioner districts that are ultimately adopted by the board — Kay Cashion holds the one at-large seat — would start with the 2022 elections and remain in place through this decade.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

But time is running out. A final redistricting plan needs to be in place by Dec. 6 for the start of candidate filing for next year’s elections.