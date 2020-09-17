 Skip to main content
Guilford taxpayers tapped to pick up tab on crisis center
Guilford taxpayers tapped to pick up tab on crisis center

GREENSBORO — Guilford County taxpayers will pick up the $7.7 million slack to finish a new mental-health crisis center under construction.

The Guilford County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously on Thursday to tap bond money and other financial reserves to complete the $20.8 million project being built on Third Street.

Local leaders had hoped for that money to come from state government, but it has yet to materialize.

Roughly $13 million that the county already had committed to the project would run out soon, administrators told commissioners during an afternoon work session.

The center is expected to be completed next spring

