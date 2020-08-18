GREENSBORO — Wages in Guilford County typically cover less than half of a family's needs to survive.
Guilford isn't alone, according to the results of a sustainability study commissioned by the United Way of North Carolina that looks at how much money a family must earn to meet basic needs. That amount varies based on family composition and where people live.
"Though often not deemed poor by the official poverty measure," wrote the study's authors, "these families lack enough income to meet the rising costs of essentials such as food, housing, transportation and healthcare."
For one adult and one pre-schooler in the home, it would take $44,081 in Guilford, $38,909 in Forsyth, $54,453 in Wake and $51,458 in Mecklenburg counties.
To earn that amount in Guilford, a family would have to earn more than 351% of the minimum wage, which is $7.25 an hour in the state. A single parent would have to work two or three full-time jobs to earn a wage that meets all the family's basic needs. Of the 10 most common jobs in North Carolina, only one — registered nurse — would move a family above the sustainability measure.
“Many families are one interruption away from devastation — for many COVID-19 has become that one universal interruption,” said Laura Marx, the CEO of the state United Way.
A significant portion of the blame, according to researchers behind the "Self-Sufficiency Standard for North Carolina 2020," is the state's minimum wage. The "Self-Sufficiency Standard," developed with funding by the Ford Foundation, tracks and measures the gap between the cost of living and wages. It is considered a more accurate reflection of a family’s plight than other governmental measures that rely largely on inflation and food costs, according to the authors.
"It's simply not enough to survive," said researcher Annie Kucklick of the Center for Women’s Welfare at the University of Washington School of Social Work.
The self-sufficiency calculator takes into account such factors as housing, child care, food and emergency savings. It does not include costs outside of basic needs, such as a haircut or credit card debt.
The study's findings affirm the work of the United Way of Greater Greensboro in recent years, as it has focused millions of dollars in donations on the root causes of poverty. The group has opened Family Success Centers to provide an array of services to families in high-poverty areas so that they can make a living wage and disrupt the cycle of poverty that claims generations of families.
Michele Gethers-Clark, the Greensboro United Way’s president and CEO, spoke during a press conference via Zoom. She sees the study as an educational tool to help families with financial literacy but also sees the need for the community to understand their neighbor’s plight and why we should be concerned at the barriers they face.
That’s systemic change, she said.
”A family becoming self-sufficient is a benefit to us all,” Gethers-Clark said.
Even before the COVID-19 crisis, many of these families — those in the middle class — often find themselves reaching out for emergency assistance with mortgages or rent, or possibly a utility bill to keep the power on. Those numbers have now multiplied.
Kucklick , the researcher, says that a next step for North Carolina is working toward filling that gap through adequate wages and policies that strengthen families.
“Because families are already making tough decisions,” Kucklick said.
