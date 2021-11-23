Guilford's superintendent outlines how state budget will affect employee pay

GREENSBORO — Guilford County school employees are learning how the recently approved two-year state budget will affect their paychecks.

In an email sent to employees late Monday afternoon, Superintendent Sharon Contreras applauded a budget that makes education “a focal point,” but acknowledged the state “still has a long way to go to fairly compensate educators for all that they do.”

The bonus pay outlined in the email is unrelated to the recent request by the Guilford County Board of Education to discuss employee bonuses at its Dec. 14 meeting, district spokesman Janson Silvers said by email Tuesday.

With news of employees in other school districts getting bonuses, workers in Guilford County Schools wanted to know why federal pandemic relief money isn’t being used to give them one, too. The school board heard their pleas, voting 5-4 earlier this month to instruct the superintendent to come up with a plan to provide bonuses to district staff.

Pay increases

According to Monday’s email to employees, the district explained the impact of the state budget on compensation by first addressing pay increases.