Guilford's trash haulers want to raise rates — again — but county may refuse

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Republic says it has pegged its request to the federal Consumer Price Index, which indicates how prices are rising.

Both companies say they’re paying drivers more to retain them and for overtime as volume of waste increases.

Although the commissioners will vote at a future meeting, chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston chided the companies at Thursday’s work session for asking for more money, and offering only vague cost figures, so soon after making agreements in 2019.

“That’s a nominal amount to some of us but for some it might not” be, he said. “The cost should be justified. The reality is in the figures, whether or not you can show that.”

In other business, the commissioners got good news from budget officials, who told them that despite the pandemic, county revenue is better than predicted and the books will be balanced by the end of this budget year on June 30.

One of the biggest surprises, Budget Director Alex Smith said, is that the most bleak predictions of dramatically lower sales tax revenue have not come true. People continued to shop in stores and, especially, online. Smith said that monthly sales and revenues for July through November 2020 remained similar to the numbers during that same period in 2019.