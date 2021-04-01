Guilford's trash haulers want to raise rates — again — but county may refuse

GREENSBORO — As businesses of all types suffer during the COVID-19 pandemic, the business of hauling trash and recycling from homes in Guilford County is busier than ever.
And the county’s major solid waste haulers say that’s hurting the bottom line. They’re paying overtime to their drivers and spending more money for pandemic safety measures and, they say, it’s cramping their profit margins.
Because more people are staying home, they’re eating more, ordering goods online and generating more trash and materials for recycling.
So Republic Services and GLF Environmental waste, formerly known as Waste Industries, came back to the Guilford County Board of Commissioners on Thursday to ask for permission to increase their rates — less than two years after the last request.
They’re taking different approaches to their requests.
GLF, with about 4,400 customers in Guilford County, has asked for a $1 more for weekly trash collection and twice-monthly recycling collection at the curb to $22.50 a month — a 4.7% increase. And the company wants $1.25 more for back-door collection to $25.75 a month — or a 5.1% increase.
Republic Services, with more than 27,000 customers, has asked for a 5.2% increase on all services. That amounts to $1.12 more a month for curbside pickup to $22.62 and $1.27 more a month for back-door pickup to $25.77.
Republic says it has pegged its request to the federal Consumer Price Index, which indicates how prices are rising.
Both companies say they’re paying drivers more to retain them and for overtime as volume of waste increases.
Although the commissioners will vote at a future meeting, chairman Melvin “Skip” Alston chided the companies at Thursday’s work session for asking for more money, and offering only vague cost figures, so soon after making agreements in 2019.
“That’s a nominal amount to some of us but for some it might not” be, he said. “The cost should be justified. The reality is in the figures, whether or not you can show that.”
In other business, the commissioners got good news from budget officials, who told them that despite the pandemic, county revenue is better than predicted and the books will be balanced by the end of this budget year on June 30.
One of the biggest surprises, Budget Director Alex Smith said, is that the most bleak predictions of dramatically lower sales tax revenue have not come true. People continued to shop in stores and, especially, online. Smith said that monthly sales and revenues for July through November 2020 remained similar to the numbers during that same period in 2019.
“It’s certainly significantly better,” Smith said.