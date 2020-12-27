Guitar legend Tony Rice dies at 69

Rockingham County bluegrass guitar legend Tony Rice has died at 69.
The renowned flatpick guitarist died suddenly on Christmas Day, his former label Rounder Records reported on Facebook.
Rice was considered one of the most influential acoustic guitarists in bluegrass, progressive bluegrass — or “newgrass” — and acoustic jazz.
He played with groups that included J.D. Crowe and the New South, the David Grisman Quintet, the Bluegrass Album Band and his own group, the Tony Rice Unit. He performed with his brothers Wyatt, Ronnie and his oldest brother, Larry, now deceased.
He recorded and performed with such stars as Dolly Parton, Jerry Garcia, David Grisman, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ricky Skaggs, Béla Fleck, Doc Watson, Norman Blake, Darol Anger, Sam Bush and Peter Rowan.
Rice was inducted into the International Bluegrass Music Association Hall of Fame in 2013.
“Tony is my biggest influence,” Krauss says in a 2011 You Tube video in which she and Union Station perform “Sawing on the Strings” with Rice. “And the standard of making records, when I think about what I'd want my records to be like, Tony is what comes to mind.”
Rice's death prompted an outpouring of sorrow and condolences on Facebook.
Skaggs posted an official statement from Rice's family.
"Sometime during Christmas morning while making his coffee, our dear friend and guitar hero Tony Rice passed from this life and made his swift journey to his heavenly home" Skaggs wrote. "It's still quite a shock to the whole family. After talking with Tony's wife Pam and their daughter India, they asked if I would make a statement on their behalf and give them some privacy to process during this difficult time. I was honored to help out. Tony is also survived by his brothers Wyatt and Ronnie, and all of you who loved his music and those who will continue to share it with others."
Skaggs called Rice "the single most influential acoustic guitar player in the last 50 years" and "one of the most stylistic lead vocalist in bluegrass music history."
"Thank you for your great talent," Skaggs wrote, "and the music that will continue to inspire more and more generations to come."
