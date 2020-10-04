Halloween: How to keep it fun and safe.

While COVID-19 presents more risks this Halloween, local health experts say many of the traditional activities can take place with planning, precautions and a bit of creativity. Here are some of their suggestions for a safer Halloween:

Costumes

• Incorporate cloth masks as part of the costume; traditional Halloween masks aren’t sufficient personal protective equipment.

• Host a virtual costume contest or a socially distanced costume parade.

Trick-or-treating

• Coordinate with your neighbors to set a specific time for trick-or-treating and have the children wait in their driveways. Parents can walk or drive golf carts, throwing candy to the children as they pass by.

• Parents can drive or walk by houses and give their children candy as they pass by each home.

• Give children a list of Halloween-themed items they can look for as you walk or drive through neighborhoods.

Giving out candy

• Set up a table at the end of your driveway with individual goodie bags for children to pick up as they pass by.