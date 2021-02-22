Hard ball: In surprise move, Guilford commissioners pull support of High Point baseball stadium

GREENSBORO — It wasn't exactly a strikeout for the city of High Point.

But the Guilford County Board of Commissioners made it clear Monday night that, after some taxpayers cried foul, they won't be paying for a baseball stadium that has already been built.

Instead, commissioners voted 7-2 along party lines to support a new economic development plan that will give up to $7 million to the city for future development around the Truist Point ballpark that adds to its sagging tax base.

It was a distinct turnabout for a group of elected officials that just days ago seemed intrigued by the idea of helping High Point pay for its $35 million minor league ballpark over the next 20 years.

But commissioners, Democrat and Republican, heard from their constituents that the idea of helping High Point pay its debt, a debt it has already taken on, isn't a good use of county money.

So between last week's regular commissioners meeting and Monday's special meeting, commissioners and county officials recalibrated and came up with a new motion they felt could support High Point while staying away from paying for the city's existing debt.