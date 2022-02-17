'He wanted to serve others': Badi Ali, conscience of the community, dies at 60

Through tears, Eltantawy spoke of the pride Ali instilled in children through the Youth Club he established. He also started Sunday schools.

"He made them love their faith," Eltantawy said. "Being a Muslim here wasn’t always something that made them comfortable. We’ve gone through a lot of rough times — 9/11, the Trump era. He always made the kids feel comfortable and proud of who they were. He told them stories about the prophet's life and to be hardworking Muslims."

As a fiery young Palestinian activist living in Greensboro, he often lead vigils downtown, including in 2002 after Israel's two-week old military offensive as a way of identifying with relatives living in the West Bank without food, electricity or water.

"How can I sleep knowing that they might kill my brothers and sisters at any point for no reason?" Ali asked at the time. "We cannot be merely spectators.'"

In 2005, he spoke out against the arrest of an elderly Muslim woman at a Greensboro Walmart. The woman, who suffered injuries during the incident, was accused of shoplifting. But Ali and her family called it a misunderstanding and a result of miscommunication.