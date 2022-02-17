'He wanted to serve others': Badi Ali, conscience of the community, dies at 60

GREENSBORO — Badi Ali, an unapologetic local voice for justice, has died after a battle with COVID-19.
The imam — a Muslim spiritual leader — and longtime president of the Islamic Center of the Triad was 60 and will be eulogized today.
"All his life, and even at 60 years old, he would always mention how he woke up every morning and wanted to move mountains," daughter Maitha Ali said. "He wanted to serve others."
Ali arrived in Greensboro as a young engineering student at N.C. A&T and over time became a conscience of the community.
Maitha Ali says her father's roles were many: "He was somebody's mentor. He was somebody's teacher. He was somebody's father. He was somebody's brother. It took one interaction to know how special he was."
In the Muslim tradition, burials take place within 48 hours, but so many people from out of state wanted to attend Ali's funeral that it will be held today to give them time to get here. Members of the Islamic Center mosque have been told to expect several thousand people.
"Yesterday was a hard day for a lot of Muslim families in Greensboro," said Nahed Eltantawy, the chair of the journalism department at High Point University and a board member of the mosque's food bank. "My kids were crying. Other kids were crying. Everyone felt like they lost a family member."
Through tears, Eltantawy spoke of the pride Ali instilled in children through the Youth Club he established. He also started Sunday schools.
"He made them love their faith," Eltantawy said. "Being a Muslim here wasn’t always something that made them comfortable. We’ve gone through a lot of rough times — 9/11, the Trump era. He always made the kids feel comfortable and proud of who they were. He told them stories about the prophet's life and to be hardworking Muslims."
As a fiery young Palestinian activist living in Greensboro, he often lead vigils downtown, including in 2002 after Israel's two-week old military offensive as a way of identifying with relatives living in the West Bank without food, electricity or water.
"How can I sleep knowing that they might kill my brothers and sisters at any point for no reason?" Ali asked at the time. "We cannot be merely spectators.'"
In 2005, he spoke out against the arrest of an elderly Muslim woman at a Greensboro Walmart. The woman, who suffered injuries during the incident, was accused of shoplifting. But Ali and her family called it a misunderstanding and a result of miscommunication.
Few might have known that through the mosque he provided meals to the Greensboro Police Department more than once and notably after the death of one of their officers. Most recently, the mosque delivered boxes of hand sanitizer as a way of strengthening relationships.
He often preached at the Islamic Center on Fridays, an event that attracted many non-Muslims.
"This is all because of the work he put in into the community spreading the message of love and peace in Islam," said Abdul Ali, a mosque member who isn't related.
After the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, Ali often found himself answering questions involving the Muslim faith. When a Sudanese cab driver who attended services at the mosque was suspected of having ties to Al-Qaeda and arrested, Ali called him a "well-disciplined, polite, modest, likable man with a sense of humor'' whose father was a principal of a high school and a noted scholar.
He "came to this country for one reason and one reason only: to earn a better life,'' Ali said at the time.
Ali eventually made it his mission to change the anti-Muslim rhetoric and what he called "fearmongering." In a 2021 column for the News & Record acknowledging the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, he wrote: "It is the responsibility of the majority to protect and amplify the voices of the minority."
Ali lived by those words.
"My father was a god-fearing man and a selfless individual and it drove him," daughter Maitha Ali said. "He lived as if his life span was one day — as if he was born in it and would die at the end of the day."
