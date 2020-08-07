BURLINGTON — A head-on collision in Burlington Thursday killed a Greensboro woman and seriously injured two other Greensboro residents, according to a Burlington police news release.
About 1:55 p.m., authorities responded to a vehicle crash at the intersection of South Mebane Street and Summit Avenue, police said.
A 2015 Audi, driven by Sherry Lynn Jones, 49, of Burlington, was driving west on Mebane Street when it crossed the center line and struck a 2011 Hyundai head on, police said.
Jessica Kate Downey, 41, of Greensboro was driving the Hyundai. Downey was transported to Alamance Regional Medical Center, where she died from her injuries, police said.
Jones was also transported to Alamance Regional but was later transferred to Duke University Hospital, where she is in serious condition, police said.
Two occupants in Downey's car, William Cupp, 20, of Greensboro and Jaden Downey, 18, of Greensboro, are both listed in serious condition at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital.
The police department's Traffic Enforcement Unit is investigating. Police ask anyone with information to contact the Burlington Police Department at 336-229-3500. To remain anonymous, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or by using the mobile app P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.
