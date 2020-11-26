Help a nonprofit help others. Buy a holiday honor card.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"It will be iconic," Meyler said with a laugh. "Anybody who sees that card years from now will know the year."

The theme for Greensboro Urban Ministry's 2020 Honor Card is "You're Gonna Be OK" and depicts a man making tracks in the snow on a walkway lined with shops and brightly-lit trees.

The scene is the latest from artist William "Bill" Mangum, who started the Honor Card program at the nonprofit 33 years ago to spread joy and help raise money for Urban Ministry, which has long been a community safety net.

"I think this year’s installment of the Honor Card by Bill Mangum is one of his best ever," said the Rev. Myron Wilkins, Urban Ministry's executive director. "And the title ... is a perfect reminder that through all of the ups, downs and uncertainties of 2020, we can still maintain hope that we will all ultimately be OK."

The card is available for a minimum $5 donation per card, with 100% of the money going to help those in need of food and housing.