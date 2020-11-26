Help a nonprofit help others. Buy a holiday honor card.

GREENSBORO — Habitat for Humanity just released its 2020 Holiday Honor Card "Welcome" by artist Kara Elizabeth Lewis and it's (again) about helping someone else.
So are the equally compelling cards from The Barnabas Network, Greensboro Urban Ministry, The Salvation Army and others.
The nonprofits use the cash from sales of the cards to fund charitable work in the community.
In return, the cards provide an unforgettable gift in someone's honor and help the less fortunate.
Most of the cards are by local artists with a wide audience.
The themes are memorable and have mass appeal.
Take this year's Salvation Army of Greensboro's Honor Card by artist Judy Meyler. It depicts four children in the falling snow with the words peace, love, joy and hope on their face masks — a nod to the reality of the COVID-19 pandemic and the persevering spirit of Christmas.
“The Heart of Christmas" card, which uses the features of actual children connected to the nonprofit, is in its second printing.
"It will be iconic," Meyler said with a laugh. "Anybody who sees that card years from now will know the year."
The theme for Greensboro Urban Ministry's 2020 Honor Card is "You're Gonna Be OK" and depicts a man making tracks in the snow on a walkway lined with shops and brightly-lit trees.
The scene is the latest from artist William "Bill" Mangum, who started the Honor Card program at the nonprofit 33 years ago to spread joy and help raise money for Urban Ministry, which has long been a community safety net.
"I think this year’s installment of the Honor Card by Bill Mangum is one of his best ever," said the Rev. Myron Wilkins, Urban Ministry's executive director. "And the title ... is a perfect reminder that through all of the ups, downs and uncertainties of 2020, we can still maintain hope that we will all ultimately be OK."
The card is available for a minimum $5 donation per card, with 100% of the money going to help those in need of food and housing.
The Barnabas Network's Honor Card, "A Chair at the Table" by artist Ashley Vanore, supports providing furniture for people transitioning from homelessness, fleeing abuse, recovering from flood or fire or resettling as refugees.
The cards are sold in bundles of five for $20 or 25 for $100. Those who purchase the 25-card bundle will also be entered in a raffle to win the original painting.
"'Chair at the Table' represents the incredible work The Barnabas Network does to provide families and individuals with furniture and necessities, helping to raise them out of troubling situations and to give them a place of reprieve," Vanore said.
Meyler, who has drawn The Salvation Army card for 13 years, sees her work as a type of ministry. Another Salvation Army branch in San Francisco used one of her past honor card drawings for a recent campaign.
"I'm very happy they called me," Meyler said of working with the nonprofit. "When those cards sell, The Salvation Army is able to do even more in the community."
