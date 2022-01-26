Here comes the Boom: In choosing PTI, the jet maker takes region, and state, to rare air

She added that not only will the company employ more than 1,700 workers at PTI, the company expects to expand that workforce to 2,400 by 2032.

The company could've gone anywhere. But it landed at PTI.

"We wanted a location with an excellent talent pool, good schools and a strong infrastructure. We wanted a location where our future employees would enjoy a very high quality of life. Lastly, but certainly not least, we needed to be close to the coast for our eventual supersonic testing, which happens over water," Savitt said. "After our comprehensive search across the country it became clear that the Piedmont Triad region was absolutely the best place."

She said that while no Overture plane has even flown yet, United Airlines pledged last June to buy 15 of the jets with an option for 35 more. Japan Airlines has also signed an option for 20 of the jets.

****

Savitt wouldn't have looked twice, however, were it not for the local leaders who saw a chance to turn PTI into something more than a mid-tier passenger airport.