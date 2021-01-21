 Skip to main content
Here's a COVID-19 vaccine appointment and call center update from Guilford County
date 2021-01-21

The Guilford County Division of Public Health is advising that online COVID-19 vaccine appointments and the COVID-19 vaccine call center are closed for the time being.

The health department will announce when registration for COVID-19 vaccination appointments reopens, according to a news release.

Only those who have scheduled an appointment and received a confirmation should visit the testing sites. Walk-ins are not accepted.

Who is currently eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment?

  • Community members in Phase 2 (individuals aged 65 and older).
  • Please note that healthcare workers who are in Phase 1 should check with their employer to schedule an appointment as the process for employers is different.

Individuals who are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine in Guilford County reflect an update to the vaccine phases, as outlined by the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (new Phases at https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/vaccines).

How can readers receive updates about appointment openings and availability?

  • Monitor the News & Record
  • Visit www.healthyguilford.com
  • Text GC19 to 888777 to subscribe for updates via the text message opt-in system
