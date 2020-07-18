Johnathan Travis Stroud.jpg

Jonathan Travis Stroud, High Point's interim police chief

 City of High Point

HIGH POINT — High Point native Jonathan Travis Stroud has been named High Point's interim police chief, the city announced.

Stroud, a major, has been part of the High Point Police Department for 25 years, most recently focusing on major crimes deterrence and prevention, the news release said. He has been a tactical team commander, patrol commander, field training team commander and vice and narcotics commander.

Stroud graduated from Andrews High School in 1990 and from Appalachian State University in 1994, the release said. He joined the High Point Police Department in 1995 and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2014.

