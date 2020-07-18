HIGH POINT — High Point native Jonathan Travis Stroud has been named High Point's interim police chief, the city announced.
Stroud, a major, has been part of the High Point Police Department for 25 years, most recently focusing on major crimes deterrence and prevention, the news release said. He has been a tactical team commander, patrol commander, field training team commander and vice and narcotics commander.
Stroud graduated from Andrews High School in 1990 and from Appalachian State University in 1994, the release said. He joined the High Point Police Department in 1995 and graduated from the FBI National Academy in 2014.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.