HIGH POINT — The High Point Public Library will reopen Thursday with restricted access and services.
The library said in a release that it is allowing visitors by appointment only.
Appointments are available at 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. Monday-Thursday. Appointment slots are the same on Friday with the last slot being 4 p.m.
The library will be cleaned between 1 and 2 p.m. each day.
At this time, no weekend appointments are available.
The library is limiting visitors to 35 each hour.
Staff will be at the front door to allow visitors inside.
Visitors can call during operating hours to make a 45-minute appointment on the hour. The phone number is 336-883-3660.
The drive-through window and telephone assistance will continue to be available until 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, until 6 p.m. on Friday and until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Drive-through and phone service will close five minutes before the closing hour.
The public computer center will be closed, but there are ten express stand-up public computers available on the second floor. They have been placed at least 6 feet apart in the public area near the reference desk. Keyboard covers will be provided.
