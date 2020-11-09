 Skip to main content
High Point veteran one of three winners of $1 million Cash 5 jackpot from the NC Education Lottery
High Point veteran one of three winners of $1 million Cash 5 jackpot from the NC Education Lottery

Cash 5 Logo on Plum_640x480
Courtesy of North Carolina Education Lottery

Luck favored a High Point veteran, just in time for Veterans Day.

Anthony Whigham is one of three winners of the Cash 5 drawing on Nov. 4, according to a news release from the NC Education Lottery.

“I’m just proud that I was one of them,” said Whigham in the release about being one of the winners in the $1,007,160 jackpot. “I was really shocked to know that I had won.”

Whigham, a retired Air Force aircraft mechanic and structural specialist of 25 years, bought his winning Quick Pick ticket from the Fuel + on Regency Drive in High Point.

The morning after the drawing he was sitting in a church parking lot and decided to check his tickets.

“I scanned my ticket and it notified me that I needed to go to the lottery commission to turn in my ticket to claim my winnings,” Whigham said. “I had to get my stomach out of my throat.”

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. He received one third of the jackpot, $335,720. After required federal and state tax withholdings, he took home $237,522.

“I’m semi-retired,” the Air Force veteran turned locksmith said. “That’s gonna pay off most of my bills so I’ll be closer to a retirement that I can enjoy.”

Carolina Cash 5 tickets are $1 and drawings are held every night. The odds of winning a jackpot are 1 in 962,598, according to the lottery.

