High Point's Woolworth sit-in was lesser known, but helped move a country, too

Blakeney described the turning mood as "ugly," with some in the crowd attempting to strike and kick the students. She remembers racial slurs hurled their way as police looked on.

Blakeney, who admits to having a temper, says she was resolute that day.

"I was not going to do anything that was going to jeopardize anything we had planned," Blakeney said. "We were deeply committed."

The students stayed in their seats, even as they grew fearful.

The lights were turned out and an announcement was made that the store had closed.

Blakeney said they sang "We Shall Overcome” and walked out with their heads high and filled with a sense of accomplishment — and fear. They were followed down Washington Street and pelted with snowballs.

When they returned the next day, the lunch counter was roped off.

So they stood behind it and sang.

And they returned the next day. And the next.

Blakeney says there's still work to be done in this country, 61 years later.