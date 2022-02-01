His 'life mattered': Years of courts, controversy conclude with Smith settlement for $2.57 million

GREENSBORO — More than three years after Marcus Smith, a homeless Black man, died in police custody, the city of Greensboro announced Tuesday that it has settled a wrongful death lawsuit brought by his family for $2.57 million.
Mary Smith sued the city, Guilford County, eight police officers and two paramedics in her son’s controversial death, which has been fuel for those who want to reform Greensboro’s police force.
Video from officer-worn cameras of the September 2018 incident showed an anxious Smith, seemingly in the midst of a mental health episode, on downtown Church Street pleading for help from police before he was restrained, with his hands bound to his feet while lying on his stomach.
The method of extreme restraint — commonly known as “hogtying” — led to his death, a state medical examiner later said.
And it would be the foundation of the lawsuit filed by the Smith family.
Since then, the city has been under immense pressure to settle and spent hundreds of thousands in attorney fees defending various aspects of the case.
Some wondered if a settlement would ever be reached.
But that changed Tuesday.
City Attorney Chuck Watts read a statement at the City Council’s regular meeting after an unscheduled closed session that lasted about 25 minutes.
Watts said the money, which will be “paid by the city of Greensboro and the remainder by Guilford County, will financially benefit both the parents of Marcus Deon Smith and his children and formally acknowledge with a commemorative plaque that Marcus Deon Smith’s life mattered.”
Watts said legal issues must still be worked out with the courts before the settlement can be made final.
Watts also said that because the matter is not final, no parties to the lawsuit will be making public comments at the moment.
“Further comment regarding the facts and circumstances of the case or the settlement would be inappropriate,” Watts said.
The People’s Law Office, the Chicago attorneys that represented the Smith family, issued an identical statement with no further comment.
Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson asked Watts to explain why it will take some time to work out the details.
He said after writing out a long-form settlement agreement that “will then have to go before both the court that this case was brought in as well as state court. And, you know, I’m sure you have some sense of how courts work.”
Smith’s death has been a flashpoint for issues of police brutality and treatment of Greensboro’s homeless.
One of the most revelatory aspects to emerge during his family’s lawsuit is that in the years prior to the tragedy, police used “hogtying” as a method of restraint over 250 times.
Smith’s death has become a rallying cry for many who say it’s no different than the case of George Floyd, another unarmed Black man who was also killed in police custody.
Greensboro police have long since abandoned the practice of binding a person’s hands and feet together behind their back, but questions about the conduct of officers and the people they serve and protect, particularly minorities, have lingered. Those questions have only continued to magnify as more is revealed about how police operated in the years before Smith’s death.
“I would like to commend you all for finally agreeing to a settlement,” said Lewis Pitts, a retired civil rights attorney, during the public speakers portion of Tuesday’s meeting. “But most importantly, I want to thank Mary Smith, (father) George Smith, their entire family and the legal team ... for waging this important civil rights battle.”
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.