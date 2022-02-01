His 'life mattered': Years of courts, controversy conclude with Smith settlement for $2.57 million

City Attorney Chuck Watts read a statement at the City Council’s regular meeting after an unscheduled closed session that lasted about 25 minutes.

Watts said the money, which will be “paid by the city of Greensboro and the remainder by Guilford County, will financially benefit both the parents of Marcus Deon Smith and his children and formally acknowledge with a commemorative plaque that Marcus Deon Smith’s life mattered.”

Watts said legal issues must still be worked out with the courts before the settlement can be made final.

Watts also said that because the matter is not final, no parties to the lawsuit will be making public comments at the moment.

“Further comment regarding the facts and circumstances of the case or the settlement would be inappropriate,” Watts said.

The People’s Law Office, the Chicago attorneys that represented the Smith family, issued an identical statement with no further comment.

Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson asked Watts to explain why it will take some time to work out the details.