His work is everywhere — and so are his dollars

GREENSBORO — His name is on buildings associated with the Salvation Army, UNCG, Boy Scouts. The list goes on.
Businessman and philanthropist Royce Reynolds, who died earlier this year, also had a particular passion for growing Methodist churches and the United Methodist Foundation of Western North Carolina has announced that the founder of Crown Automotive has left the group its largest single gift ever.
Reynolds and his wife, Jane, are well-known for their charitable work in the community. While the family has chosen not to make the amount known, foundation officials say that he wanted the group's work, including ministries he helped create, to live on in perpetuity.
A.J. Thomas, the foundation's director of client relations, described the gift as "significant."
"And it's definitely one that would cause notice," Thomas said.
Reynolds, who grew up on a Tennessee farm, put himself through college selling Bibles door-to-door. After taking a job at an Alabama car dealership, he eventually bought a Pontiac dealership in Greensboro, which he renamed Crown Pontiac. His Crown Automotive Group would later expand to include 20 makes of new vehicles, a finance company and a used car auto mall.
At the same time, the couple, longtime members of West Market Street United Methodist Church, created the Royce and Jane Reynolds Ministry Fund as part of the Methodist foundation. The fund will be able to continue to make available, for generations to come, leadership and development programs for clergy, including at the Center for Creative Leadership in Greensboro, and others benefiting Christian groups working in ministry all over the world. Through its programs, Bibles have been given out all over the world.
"He often said, 'We have one purpose — to make disciples for Christ,'" said David Snipes, the foundation's president and executive director. "It was his life, professionally and personally, to make sure all people received an invitation to Christian discipleship."
The United Methodist Foundation of Western North Carolina serves churches, organizations and individuals across 44 counties from Greensboro to the Tennessee line.
"We are honored by the faith Royce and Jane have placed in the foundation as we transform lives," Snipes said.
