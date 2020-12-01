His work is everywhere — and so are his dollars

GREENSBORO — His name is on buildings associated with the Salvation Army, UNCG, Boy Scouts. The list goes on.

Businessman and philanthropist Royce Reynolds, who died earlier this year, also had a particular passion for growing Methodist churches and the United Methodist Foundation of Western North Carolina has announced that the founder of Crown Automotive has left the group its largest single gift ever.

Reynolds and his wife, Jane, are well-known for their charitable work in the community. While the family has chosen not to make the amount known, foundation officials say that he wanted the group's work, including ministries he helped create, to live on in perpetuity.

A.J. Thomas, the foundation's director of client relations, described the gift as "significant."

"And it's definitely one that would cause notice," Thomas said.