Book offers new look at Greensboro's Blandwood Mansion, including its women and its slaves

Guilford County deeds reveal their names: Ann, Esther, Frank, George, Jacob, Jane, Lewis and Valsey.

By 1860, slave census records show, the family enslaved eight women and nine men, Briggs said. The family lived at Blandwood then.

Four of the women and six of the men were above the age of 18.

A 2008 archaeological dig at Blandwood, led by expert Linda Stine, uncovered a hexagonal blue bead that might be associated with African American inhabitants.

"There is no positive spin to slavery at all," Briggs said. "But we need to acknowledge that many people had roles in the history of the house."

People such as Hannah Jones, whom Briggs believe was freed at the time.

In Eliza Morehead's 1868 will, "Hannah Jones and a 'freed man' are bequeathed small amounts of bedroom furniture," Briggs wrote.

Hannah Jones appears again in youngest son Eugene's diary around 1870.

"She was noted for cooking a delicious dinner of opossum and chicken," he wrote.

Blandwood gets its name from Charles Bland. He bought the land in 1795 and erected the two-story timber-framed house that is the structure's nucleus.