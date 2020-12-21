Book offers new look at Greensboro's Blandwood Mansion, including its women and its slaves

GREENSBORO — The last book on Blandwood Mansion's history hit bookshelves in 1976, as the country celebrated its Bicentennial.
It's also the year that the former home of 19th century Gov. John Motley Morehead, at 447 W. Washington St., opened to the public as a house museum.
Forty-four years later, a new history has been published by Preservation Greensboro Inc., the nonprofit advocate for historic preservation that oversees Blandwood.
"The world has changed so much since 1976, and the book has a totally new approach," said Benjamin Briggs, executive director of Preservation Greensboro.
Briggs, architectural historian Catherine W. Bishir, and historic interiors and furnishings expert Judith Z. Cushman Hammer wrote "Governor Morehead's Blandwood: A History & Catalog."
Morehead served as the state's 28th governor for two terms from 1841 to 1845. He then returned home to Blandwood, where he and his wife, Ann "Eliza" Lindsay Morehead, raised five daughters and three sons.
The family and their descendants shaped North Carolina politics, education and economic advancement in the 18th and 19th centuries.
Today, Blandwood is a National Historic Landmark and one of the most important houses of the American South, from a time of great change in the country, Cushman Hammer said.
Since the 1976 book by Mary Lewis Rucker Edmunds, much more information has been uncovered about Blandwood.
As a result, the latest book delves into new areas.
Cushman Hammer writes about Blandwood's current furnishings, many of which belonged to the Morehead family. Some pieces have recently rejoined the collection, thanks to descendants and other donors.
The 53-page book also acknowledges enslaved and freed Black people, and women — Morehead's wife and daughters.
Information on those topics wasn't known at the time of the 1976 book. Records on enslaved and freed Black people remain scant even today, Briggs said.
"It was the perfect time to expand our storyline to be more inclusive," Briggs said.
In 2015, Guilford County Register of Deeds Jeff Thigpen found deeds to enslaved people. Preservation Greensboro hired historian Reneé Donnell to pursue the connection with Blandwood.
Their work "allowed us to progress the narrative of enslaved and freed people at Blandwood much further than we had known before," Briggs said.
Deeds showed financial transactions alongside Morehead's name involving enslaved people in 1823 and 1826, Briggs said.
At the time, the Moreheads lived in Martinville, near Guilford Battleground, and hadn't moved to Blandwood yet.
Guilford County deeds reveal their names: Ann, Esther, Frank, George, Jacob, Jane, Lewis and Valsey.
By 1860, slave census records show, the family enslaved eight women and nine men, Briggs said. The family lived at Blandwood then.
Four of the women and six of the men were above the age of 18.
A 2008 archaeological dig at Blandwood, led by expert Linda Stine, uncovered a hexagonal blue bead that might be associated with African American inhabitants.
"There is no positive spin to slavery at all," Briggs said. "But we need to acknowledge that many people had roles in the history of the house."
People such as Hannah Jones, whom Briggs believe was freed at the time.
In Eliza Morehead's 1868 will, "Hannah Jones and a 'freed man' are bequeathed small amounts of bedroom furniture," Briggs wrote.
Hannah Jones appears again in youngest son Eugene's diary around 1870.
"She was noted for cooking a delicious dinner of opossum and chicken," he wrote.
Blandwood gets its name from Charles Bland. He bought the land in 1795 and erected the two-story timber-framed house that is the structure's nucleus.
Henry Humphreys and his second wife, Letty, bought it in 1822 and expanded its footprint. In 1827, they sold Blandwood to Letty's daughter by her first marriage, Ann "Eliza" Lindsay Morehead and her husband, John Motley Morehead.
Morehead hired prominent New York architect Alexander Jackson Davis to expand it in the 1840s. Davis also selected many of its furnishings, Cushman Hammer found.
Today, the home is the country's oldest surviving example of the Italian Villa style of architecture and one of its best-preserved historic house museums.
"Governor Morehead's house and his furnishings are among North Carolina's greatest artistic treasures," writes Robert Leath, former chief curator of Winston-Salem's Museum of Early Southern Decorative Arts, in the book's preface.
When she first saw the piano, it was a mess, left to languish in the Greensboro History Museum warehouse. But Judith Cushman Hammer’s discovery is now a pristine pianoforte, occupying a place of honor in the East Parlor of Blandwood mansion in downtown Greensboro.
Blandwood, Briggs points out, is older than the Biltmore house in Asheville, more authentic than the Tryon Palace reconstruction in New Bern, and has more original furnishings than Bellamy Mansion in Wilmington.
"When you go into other house museums or just museums, you see pieces from the period but not necessarily belonging to the house or the owner of the house," Cushman Hammer said.
Cushman Hammer began researching Blandwood's furniture and decorative arts in 2016.
Before that, scholars had written little about it, partly because much of it wasn't there.
Her research took her to archives on Davis in New York, including the New York Public Library.
There, she found Morehead's letters. She also found indications that Davis had chosen several pieces for Blandwood with Morehead's blessing.
As a result, Blandwood displays items from a mix of makers: elegant parlor furniture from New York's fashionable makers, as well as from Raleigh cabinetmaker William Thompson. An inherited corner cupboard from the early 19th century comes from Guilford County cabinetmaker John Adams.
Cushman Hammer traced how pieces went from the Moreheads to their children and back to Blandwood.
The formal West Parlor shows pieces likely made in New York — a late Empire center table, armless sofas and side chairs — likely selected by Davis.
Blandwood’s Morehead collection features pieces that once belonged to the family of the former North Carolina governor.
It displays a series of four paintings by William Frerichs. The Belgian-born artist taught at Greensboro Female College, now Greensboro College. The paintings were copied from the Voyage of Life series by Hudson River artist Thomas Cole.
A pianoforte that Morehead bought for his daughters in 1827 was discovered in the Greensboro History Museum warehouse. Now it's restored and in the East Parlor.
"There are great stories behind all of those pieces that link the Moreheads to the times," Cushman Hammer said.
So does the information about enslaved and freed people at Blandwood.
In a way, Briggs said, Blandwood "symbolized the complexity of slavery in North Carolina" at the time.
John Motley Morehead wasn't raised in a family that fully embraced slavery. As a state representative before becoming governor, he proposed without success a bill "to emancipate slaves under certain conditions."
His wife had been raised near the New Garden (Quaker) Church, which was abolitionist, and opposed her husband's investment in slavery.
The family was less involved in slavery than many others, daughter Letitia Morehead Walker said.
"His political record depicts a nuanced position that reflected priorities of his Guilford County constituents to improve the overall condition of free and enslaved African Americans in the state," Briggs wrote.
Four families represented in antebellum deeds illustrate different facets of slavery in Guilford County.
Just as researchers learned more about Black people at Blandwood, they have learned more about Morehead's wife, Eliza, and their daughters.
Eliza Lindsay Morehead was educated at a young age at Salisbury Academy, learning art but also arithmetic and other subjects.
Briggs said he believes that she prompted her husband to provide their daughters with an education.
Morehead founded Edgeworth Female Seminary in 1840, on the site of what is now the Bryan YMCA. Several of their daughters attended.
The Moreheads' children were influential in art, industry and business.
After the death of her husband, oldest daughter Letitia managed her Point Plantation in nearby Davidson County. She taught oil painting at the Edgeworth Female Seminary. She also is remembered as a noted historian. Her portrait hangs in the East Parlor.
Mary Corinna Morehead Avery was the first of the Morehead daughters to graduate from Edgeworth. Ann Eliza Morehead Evans is remembered as a pianist.
Marie Louise Morehead Patterson was considered "the belle of the village of Greensborough."
John Lindsay Morehead was the first son to graduate from UNC. He became a successful financier in Charlotte.
James Turner Morehead experimented with electro-chemical processes and metallurgy.
The youngest child, Robert Lindsay "Eugene" Morehead, sold Blandwood to his sister Emma in 1883. He moved to Durham, where he opened the city's first bank.
Today, the Morehead name appears on institutions around the state.
Morehead City marks the terminus of the North Carolina Railroad, of which John Motley Morehead was its first president. Governor Morehead School for visually impaired students in Raleigh bears his name. The Morehead-Cain Scholarship and Morehead Planetarium at UNC are named for his grandson.
And the book "helps you understand why Greensboro is the city it is today."
It explains why three schools — Greensboro College, Bennett College and UNCG — initially focused on educating women, Briggs said. It explains why the city has a tradition of music.
"I hope that as we move forward, people recognize that we are not celebrating a single person or a single idea," Briggs said. "We are celebrating a city through that house."
