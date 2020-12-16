Greensboro's Blandwood Mansion reopens for public tours

GREENSBORO — Blandwood Mansion, the former home of 19th century Gov. John Motley Morehead, will reopen Wednesday after the COVID-19 pandemic closed it eight months ago.

The mansion at 447 W. Washington St. will reopen for tours from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays.

The home displays many of the pieces that belonged to the Morehead family.

Visitors can book and pay for their tours by calling the office 24 hours in advance at 336-272-5003.

Tour groups are limited to nine people.

Tickets are $8 for adults, free for children ages 5 and under. No refunds are available.

All guests over age 5 must wear a mask. As a private museum, Blandwood reserves the right to turn visitors away for not wearing a mask.

Visitors should maintain a distance of 6 feet from people outside their household at all times.

Learn more about Blandwood at preservationgreensboro.org.

Contact Dawn DeCwikiel-Kane at 336-373-5204 and follow @dawndkaneNR on Twitter.

