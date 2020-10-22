UNCG museum studies students take a new look at Greensboro's Magnolia House

The exhibit that students created on seven display panels will open there virtually from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday on Zoom. Join the opening online at tinyurl.com/magnoliaopening.

"They learned that the Magnolia House truly is more than just a home," Gatson said, referring to the exhibit's title.

The exhibit also will be open to the public attending Sunday brunches there, said Melissa Knapp, historic site manager and curator.

Knapp said she is trying to figure out how to open it to the public beyond the brunches.

Gaston focused his students on the house, he said, "because of its multi-layered history that touches so many points, not only of Greensboro history or state history, but also nestled within national conversations, whether civil rights or discussion of Black travel."

As the country talks about equality, diversity and inclusiveness, particularly in the field of history, "stories like this one have been really great in having these conversations," Maske said.

Students will take that experience with them when they receive their master's degrees in 2021 and seek work in their field.