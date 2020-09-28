Hit hard by the pandemic, Triad Health Project says 'we need help'

Officially described as a communal retreat and resource center for people infected or affected by HIV/AIDS, Higher Ground is known by insiders as a tightly-knit community of people whose "client" and “volunteer” labels fall off at the door. Here, crayon artwork and pictures of smiling faces jockey for space in nooks and crannies from room to room.

Those who have been part of this family over the years — the churches, groups and individuals signing up to bring meals or drop off donations — try hard to make Higher Ground a place of acceptance and understanding for those people still struggling with society’s fear of AIDS.

"So the meal is a very important part of what takes place here," Adams said. "You need people who understand your experiences."

Although more is known about the virus since the 1980s when it began making headlines, some of those who have been diagnosed still face discrimination.

Time and again, health experts have pointed out that the disease cannot be passed through casual contact, yet the stigma can be "soul crushing," according to Triad Health Project executive director Mark Cassidy, who once ran Higher Ground.