Hit hard by the pandemic, Triad Health Project says 'we need help'

GREENSBORO — For decades, they've come together around the idea that it's important to gather for meals.
Then the COVID-19 pandemic came. Those with HIV/AIDS, and the volunteers there to break bread with them, had to gather for the thrice-weekly meals and fellowship on and around the porch of Triad Health Project's Higher Ground — at a distance, of course — with plates in their laps.
Maintaining the family-style nutritional meals is particularly important for individuals whose immune systems are significantly compromised by HIV, according to Triad Health Project officials.
They estimate that more than more than 85% of clients with HIV have incomes at or below the federal poverty level.
But Higher Ground is facing a dilemma now that the weather is getting colder.
The agency is looking for a way to still safely hold the meals outside. Like maybe with a tent. And portable heaters.
Holding the gatherings inside the Bessemer Avenue house that serves as the office for Triad Health Project, like in times past, isn't possible anymore because of the pandemic. The agency wants the community to know that even small donations of $10 help tremendously.
"We have to turn to the community and say we need help," said Adriana Adams, Triad Health Project's associate director.
Officially described as a communal retreat and resource center for people infected or affected by HIV/AIDS, Higher Ground is known by insiders as a tightly-knit community of people whose "client" and “volunteer” labels fall off at the door. Here, crayon artwork and pictures of smiling faces jockey for space in nooks and crannies from room to room.
Those who have been part of this family over the years — the churches, groups and individuals signing up to bring meals or drop off donations — try hard to make Higher Ground a place of acceptance and understanding for those people still struggling with society’s fear of AIDS.
"So the meal is a very important part of what takes place here," Adams said. "You need people who understand your experiences."
Although more is known about the virus since the 1980s when it began making headlines, some of those who have been diagnosed still face discrimination.
Time and again, health experts have pointed out that the disease cannot be passed through casual contact, yet the stigma can be "soul crushing," according to Triad Health Project executive director Mark Cassidy, who once ran Higher Ground.
Higher Ground has its roots in the Guilford Regional AIDS Interfaith Network, a group of Greensboro clergy in the early 1990s who wanted to be a healing force for people dealing with HIV and AIDS. The group paired small groups of parishioners with someone with a diagnosis and became their surrogate family.
The agency grew to provide emotional and practical support not only to individuals living with HIV/AIDS, but also their loved ones.
Later, a local businessman let the group move into a house he owned on a tree-lined residential stretch of Bessemer Avenue, free of charge.
While the group has received grants and federal funding to offset some of its additional work, that money is largely restricted to very specific things.
That doesn't include the huge tent and heaters the agency wants so meals, and fellowship, can continue outside.
As the pandemic gained steam this year, Triad Health Project had unexpected costs. The agency, which was already working on a shoestring budget, was forced to shift its budget to buy laptops for case workers and cellphones so clients could reach them.
That didn't leave much left for an outdoor covering and heaters.
"We can make a promise to you that we will do right with this money," Adams said. "Our clients are our heartbeat."
Contact Nancy McLaughlin at 336-373-7049 and follow @nmclaughlinNR on Twitter.
