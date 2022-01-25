Hitting home: Publix and Toyota are bringing lots of jobs, but where will workers live?

"Now, we have all the jobs. Where do people want to live? Do we want them to be close to those jobs or have to drive 20, 30, even 40 minutes to get there?" Kirkman said. "We were already missing some of that ... middle-level housing stock anyway, as a city. This is just going to exacerbate that if we don't start getting some more housing out that way. And, again, there's a lot of land available in these areas that isn't available elsewhere."

Attorney Mike Fox, speaking last week to the City Council on behalf of one of the land owners, said the new housing comes at a key point in the region's development.

"We feel like this request," he said, "fulfills a critical need for our city."

Kirkman said there's no need to worry that the region will see the overbuilding that led to streets full of empty lots in the southeastern part of the county after the 2008 real estate crash.

Now, "general economics" are driving the new wave of development, he said.