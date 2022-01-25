Hitting home: Publix and Toyota are bringing lots of jobs, but where will workers live?

GREENSBORO — Industrial recruiters often tout the ripple effect that a major project will have on the surrounding community.
Sometimes it comes true. Sometimes it doesn't.
But you need to look no further than the new Publix distribution center on U.S. 70 at the eastern edge of Greensboro to see a major economic development project that's already creating a new wave of housing and industrial development.
Publix is putting the finishing touches on a 350-acre project that is so large, it hardly seems possible that only one company could fill the facility with a constant flow of trucks and products.
More than 1,000 people are likely to work at the center when it opens.
If many of those workers move to the region to take those jobs, they'll need somewhere to live. And right now, much of the fringe of east Greensboro is green farmland dotted with small subdivisions and big industrial parks.
The City Council recently took steps, however, to give a boost to housing in that part of the county when it rezoned and annexed more than 300 acres so developers can build up to 1,100 single-family houses and townhomes in an area surrounding McConnell Road south of Interstate 85.
In a nod to the improved road system in the area, with the Interstate 840 loop nearing completion, two other, smaller developments for distribution centers were also rezoned and annexed.
Though the completion of the new housing developments could be years away, the need is great right now because Greensboro's single-family housing market is as tight as it's ever been.
The Greensboro Regional Realtors Association reported this week that there were just 435 homes on the market in Guilford County during 2021’s fourth quarter and just 213 in Greensboro. That’s a drop in inventory of 33% and 44%, respectively, over a year earlier.
The city has been planning for growth, encouraging it even, in the rural eastern fringe of the city by spending the last few years extending water and sewer service to the area. Right now, McConnell Road, for example, which is at the heart of the two major housing projects, looks more like a country road with barns, silos and farm houses along its winding path.
"We at the city identified that area for future industrial growth for probably, gosh, 15 years or so," said Mike Kirkman, director of current planning for the city.
The need for housing has become more apparent in the past couple of years as, first, Publix announced its distribution center and, more recently, Toyota said in December that it would build a battery factory just to the south in Randolph County. That would add more than 1,700 jobs to the region.
"Now, we have all the jobs. Where do people want to live? Do we want them to be close to those jobs or have to drive 20, 30, even 40 minutes to get there?" Kirkman said. "We were already missing some of that ... middle-level housing stock anyway, as a city. This is just going to exacerbate that if we don't start getting some more housing out that way. And, again, there's a lot of land available in these areas that isn't available elsewhere."
Attorney Mike Fox, speaking last week to the City Council on behalf of one of the land owners, said the new housing comes at a key point in the region's development.
"We feel like this request," he said, "fulfills a critical need for our city."
Kirkman said there's no need to worry that the region will see the overbuilding that led to streets full of empty lots in the southeastern part of the county after the 2008 real estate crash.
Now, "general economics" are driving the new wave of development, he said.
"We've heard from some folks that eventually interest rates are going to go back up, which means financing is going to be more expensive, right?" Kirkman said. "And some people are pulling the trigger on projects now so they can lock in financing even if they don't build for three or four years."
Kirkman also added that Greensboro is becoming a transportation and distribution magnet for the region.
"I think we really are kind of hitting our groove," Kirkman said. "We've got a lot of things that have kind of come together at the right time and people are noticing that. And we anticipate more economic development projects coming in and so the housing's going to have to follow to give places for people to live — hopefully in close proximity to those big jobs."
