Homicides, violent crime in Greensboro trending lower, police chief says

James added that the police department has seized more than 1,000 illegal firearms this year. That’s more than double the number picked up this time last year.

He talked about the variety of programs he hopes will continue to decrease violent crime. Still, he added that poverty and the many disadvantages associated with it are at the root of many violent crimes.

Councilwoman Goldie Wells, who represents District 2 in east Greensboro, said the crime map that James presented on Thursday shows the legacy of neglect in an entire swath of the city.

“We have the most poverty, the most unemployment, the worst schools,” Wells said of her district and Councilwoman Sharon Hightower’s District 1, which is also in east Greensboro. “We have all of the worst of everything. We represent that crescent. If anybody looks at those maps they’re going to say, ‘What’s wrong with that part of our city?’”

She called for City Council to create an “intentional” strategy to target the root causes of crime, whether they be poverty, inadequate housing or the lack of broadband internet.

“The police department cannot do it all — they’re doing the best they can,” Wells said. “We as council need to focus on the root cause of poverty. I do think we have a responsibility to lift them out of it. We’re the ones sitting here now and we’re the ones at this point of change. We’re going to have to step out and do something that nobody else has done.”

