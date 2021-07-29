Homicides, violent crime in Greensboro trending lower, police chief says

GREENSBORO — Midway through 2021, violent crime is trending lower than during the same period in 2020, Police Chief Brian James told the City Council on Thursday.
But the year is far from over and, James said, even a reduced homicide rate is too much.
Despite the encouraging news, some council members couldn’t hide their displeasure that those crimes continue to be concentrated in a crescent of the city from the east to the southeast, representing many of Greensboro’s poorest neighborhoods. Council members said it’s up to them to make changes.
According to police statistics, homicides took the lives of 19 people from Jan. 1 through June 30 — three fewer than during the same period of 2020. James said that number increases to 23 if you include this month’s total compared with 32 by this time last year.
“If you’re following national news in a lot of cities … crime is actually trending up. We’re actually trending down compared to last year,” James said.
Though he couldn’t promise that trend would hold, James presented a variety of positive statistics, including a reduction in overall violent crimes by 17% so far this year.
For example, aggravated assaults are down by 5% from 944 in 2020 to 897 this year.
The most significant decrease in crime was the drop in robbery with a firearm. By this point in 2020, there were 154 robberies with a firearm compared with 101 so far this year — a 34% decrease.
James added that the police department has seized more than 1,000 illegal firearms this year. That’s more than double the number picked up this time last year.
He talked about the variety of programs he hopes will continue to decrease violent crime. Still, he added that poverty and the many disadvantages associated with it are at the root of many violent crimes.
Councilwoman Goldie Wells, who represents District 2 in east Greensboro, said the crime map that James presented on Thursday shows the legacy of neglect in an entire swath of the city.
“We have the most poverty, the most unemployment, the worst schools,” Wells said of her district and Councilwoman Sharon Hightower’s District 1, which is also in east Greensboro. “We have all of the worst of everything. We represent that crescent. If anybody looks at those maps they’re going to say, ‘What’s wrong with that part of our city?’”
She called for City Council to create an “intentional” strategy to target the root causes of crime, whether they be poverty, inadequate housing or the lack of broadband internet.
“The police department cannot do it all — they’re doing the best they can,” Wells said. “We as council need to focus on the root cause of poverty. I do think we have a responsibility to lift them out of it. We’re the ones sitting here now and we’re the ones at this point of change. We’re going to have to step out and do something that nobody else has done.”
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.