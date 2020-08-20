Julia Myhre takes down cucumber plants at The Farm at New Garden Park operated by the Church of the Redeemer in Greensboro on Thursday. A $28,500 grant will help the church offer free food to families at a new farmers market.
Lena Van Wyk holds up the last cucumbers of the season at The Farm at New Garden Park operated by the Church of the Redeemer on Thursday. Van Wyk is the farm's director. "We’re hoping we can feed 100 to 150 families per week," she said.
Bunnies eat their breakfast at The Farm at New Garden Park on Thursday.
Innocent Muco takes down cucumber plants at The Farm at New Garden Park operated by the Church of the Redeemer in Greensboro on Thursday.
Tomatoes at The Farm at New Garden Park.
Tomatoes at The Farm at New Garden Park operated by the Church of the Redeemer in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Jennifer Thomas picks flowers at The Farm at New Garden Park operated by the Church of the Redeemer in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
A field of flowers at The Farm at New Garden Park operated by the Church of the Redeemer in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
MacEntyre picks plants for the bunnies to eat at The Farm at New Garden Park operated by the Church of the Redeemer in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
Lena Van Wyk eats one of the last cucumbers of the season at The Farm at New Garden Park operated by the Church of the Redeemer in Greensboro, N.C., on Thursday, August 20, 2020.
GREENSBORO — A new farmers market opening in September will offer Guilford County residents about $30 worth of free and locally-produced food on Saturdays.
"We’re hoping we can feed 100 to 150 families per week," said Lena Van Wyk, the farm director at New Garden Park Farm.
The farm is owned by Church of the Redeemer, an Anglican church that is sponsoring the farmers market through Nov. 21 with the help of a Guilford CARES Nonprofit Assistance Grant.
The $28,500 grant is part of the $93.7 million the county received from the federal CARES Act stimulus package.
The farm ministry was founded in 2017 and is adjacent to the church at the former New Garden Landscaping and Nursery site near Piedmont Triad International Airport.
In the past, the half-acre farm has donated produce to the Out of the Garden Project, which helps the needy. But as the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic created thinner or nonexistent paychecks, "we started to think about other ways that we could serve in a more direct way," Van Wyk said.
Initially, the farm planned to give away only its produce. But someone suggested applying for the grant.
"We applied for it on a lark, never thinking we'd get it because we're kind of a small, new nonprofit and there's so much good work being done in Greensboro," Van Wyk said Thursday.
Now, with the grant money, the farm is buying produce, meat and eggs from about 10 other farms in Guilford and Alamance counties to include in the giveaway that will occur in the church's parking lot.
People will be given tokens that can be exchanged for market items.
Masks will be required and social distancing will be observed because of the coronavirus.
"We'll have lots of volunteers, so that it will be easy to give people the produce without them having to touch it," she said.
The market also will have an East African section, featuring such staples as wonderberry, African eggplant and goat meat.
"We have a large community of Rwandan, Congolese and Sudanese Anglicans as part of our church, so from the beginning ... we've been experimenting with growing East African products and crops," Van Wyk said.
Kinyarwanda (spoken by many Congolese), Swahili and Spanish translators will be available, Van Wyk said.
Van Wyk said organizers debated whether to include meat — beef, poultry and pork will be available — because it's more expensive. "But, we felt it was important to have protein at the market and ... a full array of what you need to make a meal rather than just vegetables."
With the pandemic, Van Wyk said "it's more important than ever to focus on nourishing food that supports our immune systems."
