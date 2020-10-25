Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Deputy LaKiya Rouse died after working a full day shift as a bailiff at the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro on Monday, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.
Like much of North Carolina, the number of residents being hospitalized for COVID-19 in the city has been escalating to record numbers, a sobering reminder that the pandemic is far from over.
Supporters filled more than 300 chairs for the event, part of President Trump’s campaign to keep North Carolina penciled in as a red state this November. Another 100 people stood in the back.
No cases among residents were reported in the outbreak at Accordius Health at Greensboro, 1201 Carolina St.
The latest on COVID-19 in the Triad, North Carolina and the United States: Note that health officials warn that data is preliminary and can ch…
Complaints about voter intimidation, observers not wearing masks and late changes to polling locations dominated the Guilford County Board of Elections meeting on Tuesday.
Updated 11:59 p.m. Sunday
HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Health and Human Services Department is giving away free masks and hand sanitizers from 8 a.m. to noon Thursd…
GREENSBORO — Preservation Greensboro is going for one of those "Netflix and chill" type of nights ... or days ... to borrow the popular saying…
GREENSBORO — Cone Health Foundation has announced $4,665,114 in grants to 40 different Greensboro-area nonprofit organizations.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.