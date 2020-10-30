Horror meets history in Blandwood Mansion film

Luard suggested to Briggs that they put characters from the five ghost stories into the film with a new story line. Bray wrote the script and directed.

They joined with supervising producers Angela Carroll and Steven Jones and a cast of 12.

They filmed it all within two weeks.

Preservation Greensboro contributed $7,500 to help pay film costs. Filmmakers donated more than $40,000 through deferred costs for equipment rental, labor and catering, Luard said.

Because the online film can be seen around the country, Luard believes it will eventually create tourism and bring in visitors to Blandwood and the city.

Luard commends Blandwood staff, who operate a low-tech historic location, for their willingness to take a risk.

"For them to embrace such a technologically advanced creative project is something to admire," she said.

Briggs is impressed with the results.

"Maybe this is a way that shows that we are all encountering these new experiences with being isolated and having to play safe," he said. "We are looking at new ways to approach old opportunities and thinking outside the box."

